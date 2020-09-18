https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/san-francisco-salon-nancy-pelosi-shutdowns/2020/09/18/id/987728

The San Francisco salon owner who released video footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walking around her salon has received an invitation to reopen in a nearby Northern California county.

San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious got a letter from Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore welcoming her to move to the community.

“While you may already know your next destination, I would like to invite you to consider setting up your next salon here,” Gore wrote. “Our arms are open to hard-working small business owners.”

Pelosi accused Kious of having her “set up” at the hair salon, which the House Speaker said she had patronized “over the years many times.”

Kious said she also got criticized over the incident.

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews . . . saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” Kious told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

Last week, Kious announced she was closing her salon in San Francisco where she has been for 15 years due to the fear of danger.

“I’m actually afraid to go back,” Kious said. “It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients. But other than that, nothing but negativity.”

“I am very humbled and grateful to have received such an outpouring of kindness, empathy and generosity from people I don’t even know, and from all walks of life and all sides of the political spectrum,” she said. “It’s a powerful reminder that the common things that bind us all together as Americans are far more meaningful and lasting than political and ideological differences that get so much attention and focus.”

