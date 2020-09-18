https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-has-no-shame-for-pda-photo-with-husband-were-spicy-together

Last week, a vocal minority of Evangelical Christians criticized Candace Cameron Bure for posting a goofy PDA photo with her husband of over 20 years that showed him appearing to cup her breast. At the time, the “Full House” actress issued a non-apology, telling people to lighten up.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together.”

“He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about,” she continued. “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Public sexual contact is not Christ Like! pic.twitter.com/i3ZfqBHzDZ — James Christian (@JamesCh15007432) September 11, 2020

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Candace said that she was never trying to make a statement, though she expressed dismay that married couples have to pretend they no longer have sexual attraction.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn’t trying to make a statement,” she said. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together.”

“We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that’s why we’re still married 24 years later,” she continued. “But I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, ‘oh, we’re married – so that means we don’t have sex anymore.’ And it’s kind of like that a lot. And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it’s very much reflective of our personalities in real life.”

The actress said she felt “no shame” for posting the photo.

“I’m like, hey, guys, if you’re complaining about the picture, maybe you might hope that your marriage is actually a little spicier than it is,” she said. “But this is part of our healthy marriage. And I just wanted to say it because I had no shame in posting that picture. You know, nothing was exposed, I didn’t think it was immodest. It was just two people having fun and we’ve been married for 24 years, but together for 26 years. So I just am like, hey, the playfulness doesn’t stop just because you’re married.”

Though Bure’s detractors were vocal, she also had a fair share of defenders, who found it liberating to see a married couple openly enjoying each other.

“Candace Cameron Bure…So proud of her sticking to her beliefs. Social media is something, especially for those in the limelight. Exactly, ‘this is what married people do…have fun,’” said one user.

Candace Cameron Bure…So proud of her sticking to her beliefs. Social media is something, especially for those in the limelight. Exactly, “this is what married people do…have fun”. 👏😁😁😁😁😁👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/EY5uYZ2fd2 — Loving the Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter (@rainsunfallsnow) September 10, 2020

“Good for her!! Once again the Christians show their ignorance of the book they claim to believe in. Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband,” said another.

Good for her!! Once again the Christians show their ignorance of the book they claim to believe in. Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: ‘He can touch me all day long’ https://t.co/eNARIRAlHm via @YahooEnt — Funeral Bill II ♿😷🎸🎵🌿🍷 (@Love_From_Twits) September 11, 2020

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Not Sorry’ After Social Media Followers Decry PDA Photo With Husband

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

