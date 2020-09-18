https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cfp-reader-attends-trump-rally-photos/
Highlight from last night in Wisconsin
JB Dynamite doesn’t ever wear a mask…
Trump arrives on Air Force One…
Air Force One lands in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/1fiB73Fu58
— Billy Buckwin (@jbdynamite) September 18, 2020
He is the father of Savannah…
And little Boone…
‘Biden will hand the left-wing mob the keys to your kids’ classroom’