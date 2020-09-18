https://hannity.com/media-room/check-your-bmi-at-home-with-this-highly-rated-smart-scale-now-22-off/

Unless you happen to be a doctor, assessing your own health isn’t that easy. Now, technology is filling in the gaps. Measuring nine different health metrics with precision sensors, the Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale gives you a complete fitness overview. It retails for $69, but Hannity viewers can grab the scale today for just $53.99.

Whether you are trying to lose weight or just stay healthy, data is important. Having a record to reference allows you to see changes over time, for better or for worse. In some cases, the numbers can even reveal underlying health problems and risks.

Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Innotech Smart Scale measures your weight and calculates your BMI. It can also work out what percentage of your weight is body fat, water, muscle mass, visceral fat, or bone mass. To help you optimize your diet, the scale can even calculate the level of protein in your body, and your BMR, or Basal Metabolic Rate. This is essentially an indicator of how fast your body uses energy.

The scale connects wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth, and through the companion app, you can see a full history for up to 10 users, making it super easy to keep track of the progress you’re making (or not).

Save 22% on a gadget that can help you stay on top of your health and fitness, thanks to this limited time sale offering the Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale, BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor in white for just $53.99.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

