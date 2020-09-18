https://www.theblaze.com/news/chiefs-fan-covid-10-others-in-quarantine

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday announced that they advised at least 10 fans to self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 during a recent game.

What are the details?

According to CBS Sports, at least one NFL fan tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Chiefs’ Sept. 10 opener against the Houston Texans.

The game was one of two that week that permitted fans in attendance.

In a statement, the team said, “The individual and the individual’s group were seated in the lower level of the stadium. By design, the stadium’s COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium.”

The Kansas City Department of Health said that those fans being asked to quarantine were all sitting in the same “pod” as a person who was reportedly infected with COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Rex Archer — Kansas City health director — said, “I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere. While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it.”

“We still don’t understand why it strikes some so viciously while others have only mild symptoms. If you have an existing or prior health condition such as cancer, diabetes, heart or lung disease, or if you’re older than 65, you should not be taking unnecessary risks like being in large crowds,” Rex added. “We hope those around you aren’t taking those risks either and possibly bringing the virus home to you.”

The outlet reported that there were a total of 15,895 fans in attendance at the stadium.

ESPN reported that all players’ tests came back negative following the game.

