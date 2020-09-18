https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/yan-li-meng-chinese-communist-party-wuhan/2020/09/18/id/987714

The Chinese virologist who fled her native country in April and claims the novel coronavirus was created in a lab in China says the communist government used a process to mask its origins because it was produced for nefarious purposes.

Dr. Yan Li-Meng told Newsmax TV on Friday that China used a process call gain of function, in which a virus can be passed through animals, to hide the genetically modified biomarkers that would indicate its man-made origin.

“This is done by the gain of function experiments because, as I said, I was a virologist and working on a vaccine study in that lab before,” Yan told “Spicer & Co.” “So what I can say is, based on the evidence after modification in the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, there clearly shows this is after the created and make this not harmful virus into the human, highly contagious and dangerous virus.

“And this gain of function process definitely did not have any medical purpose. It’s not to make a helpful, or have us get [a] vaccine, or drugs. Not at all. I mean, this is totally go to the other side, to make it harmful.”

Yan, a former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, published her yet-to-be-peer-reviewed research paper with two other authors titled “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route” on Monday on the open-access repository website Zenodo.

Her Twitter account was subsequently suspended.

“This definitely comes from the lab, and it’s not by accident,” Yan said. “I have contacted many people from the [U.S.] government, especially my report is sent to them, and from the feedback I have, people who have read my report generally support my conclusions in the report.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

