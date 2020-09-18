https://protestia.com/2020/09/18/church-apologizes-for-breasted-jesus-with-makeup-saying-the-goal-was-to-emphasize-diversity/

The Church of Iceland has apologized for a ‘woke’ ad showing a bearded, breasted Jesus wearing makeup, and has removed it from their social media pages. This despite it being evident this apostate Church has no idea why it was offensive and in fact, plans further blasphemies involving the Lord of Glory over the coming weeks.

Appearing less than a week ago, the advertisement appeared on the National Church’s Facebook page and was intended to welcome people to Sunday school, yet featured a jiggly Jesus dancing under a rainbow.

The cost of the ad was $14,716.70 and though removed from social media after intense backlash- little from within the Church itself- it will be featured on Reykjavík buses for several more weeks. The church has said in a statement:

“The 2020 Assembly of the National Church regrets that the picture of Jesus in a Sunday school advertisement has hurt people. The goal was to emphasize diversity, not to hurt people or shock them,”

The ‘Church of Iceland’ or the “National Church’ are both monikers for the ‘Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland’ which is the officially established Christian church in Iceland and is endorsed by the state. It supports women’s ordination, same-sex marriage, and abortion, and can be likened to the ELCA.

A media representative for the heretical denomination, Petur Georg Markan, explained that it was important to depict Jesus in drag in order to magnify diversity.

“In this one, we see a Jesus who has breasts and a beard. We’re trying to embrace society as it is. We have all sorts of people and we need to train ourselves to talk about Jesus as being ‘all sorts’ in this context. Especially because it’s really important that each and every person see themselves in Jesus and that we don’t stagnate too much. That’s the essential message. So this is okay. It’s okay that Jesus has a beard and breasts.”

This non-church church has stated that while they are removing the transgendered Jesus, they do have another ad campaing planend from the samne agency which will feature “Jesus making a contribution to environmental issues.”

Share this:

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

