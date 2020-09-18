https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/classless-schumer-freaks-response-ginsburg-death-vacancy-not-filled-new-president/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 Friday evening surrounded by family at her home.

Ginsburg battled cancer over the years and ultimately died due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wasted no time getting political.

Ginsburg’s body is still warm.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Several minutes later Schumer tweeted about mourning Ginsburg’s death.

The only thing Schumer cares about is control.

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previously stated he would move forward with a SCOTUS nomination in 2020.

“Oh, we’d fill it,” McConnell said last year when asked if he would fill a SCOTUS vacancy during an election year.

If President Trump replaces Ginsburg, this would be a huge shift for the highest court of the land because Trump would be replacing liberal Ginsburg with a conservative.

