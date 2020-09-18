https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/18/cnns-anderson-cooper-joe-biden-prove-rules-little-people/

Joe Biden doesn’t have time in his very busy campaign schedule to do a town hall with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, as President Trump subjected himself to, but he did have time to do one with CNN last night. That is a little sarcasm there but shows that Biden isn’t up to the task. Can you think of a more Biden-friendly network than CNN? Maybe MSNBC but, still, CNN is all-in for Biden.

Anderson Cooper hosted the town hall and I’ll say upfront I didn’t watch. The Real Housewives of NYC was on and that show offered a better level of entertainment than CNN’s town hall with Sleepy Joe. I have seen enough video clips of the town hall and read a bit about it to know that I made the right choice.

One thing that happened during the debate set off the hypocrisy alert on social media, though. The town hall was described as a drive-in town hall. Joe Biden’s first prime time town hall since his nomination was held in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic, Pennsylvania. At the beginning of the town hall, Anderson Cooper told the viewing audience that he would keep his distance from Biden in order to adhere to coronavirus guidelines. Neither man wore a face mask.

“As you can see, I’m not wearing a mask tonight. I tested negative for coronavirus this morning. Still, I’ll be keeping my distance, as will all of the participants in tonight’s town hall who are here,” Cooper said at the top of the drive-in town hall from Moosic, Pa.

Never mind that this is exactly what the White House press corps dings Trump on during press briefings – refusing to wear a face mask and justifying it by saying he gets tested for the virus. It turns out that when the camera wasn’t rolling, during a commercial break, Biden and Cooper had a little one-on-one bro time. Biden approached Cooper and as he spoke, Cooper leaned in and Biden is seen speaking into his ear. Interestingly enough, it was a former CNN employee who called the men out on social media. Former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer tweeted out the video.

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

Oops. We all know that the whole outrage at Trump from not being more willing to mask-up in public is for the sake of headlines on critical stories about the president’s handling of the coronavirus. None virtue-signal stronger than the reporters in the White House press corps. The fact that it was a former CNN guy who first made some noise about it was worthy of a chef’s kiss.

LOL! @CNN, @AC360, and @JoeBiden are pretend practicing social distancing at tonight’s #CNNTownHall, but watch what happens when they think the cameras are off and you can’t see them anymore! Frauds! pic.twitter.com/eGeiJHonic — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 18, 2020

The tweet spread quickly on Twitter. The Trump campaign people and the RNC were on it.

Where’s the outdoor government court to issue them a fine???https://t.co/bWl2VmbogC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 18, 2020

Just like Nancy Pelosi breaking the rules at the hair salon, radical Democrats are all about rules for thee – not for me. https://t.co/B7kEQsllrb — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) September 18, 2020

This is the Biden campaign in a nutshell. Biden is such a poor candidate that he has to be propped up by the likes of CNN with a town hall that was tailor-made for him. Unlike the Trump town hall on ABC, this one with Biden was the exact opposite – full of soft and fuzzy questions for the old boy. Besides flip-flopping on fracking, Biden was trying to straddle the fence on his support of the Green New Deal, as well as the fact that he was busy accusing President Trump of murder. His assertion that if Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic competently, NONE of those who died would be dead now. This was so outlandish that even the Washington Post couldn’t let it go.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” Actually, Biden is making this up. There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation. Even nations that have been praised for their handling of the pandemic, such as South Korea, New Zealand and Iceland, have suffered some deaths (377 in South Korea, 25 in New Zealand and 10 in Iceland). In the United States, with 50 states run by governors, policies have varied greatly. Trump has been faulted for not articulating a national plan, but he would have had trouble persuading every governor to follow the exact same path.

Biden doubled down on his anti-vax rhetoric because of the bad Orange Man, too.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday blasted President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said he would only trust a coronavirus vaccine’s safety if it were supported by the Trump administration’s top disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I don’t trust the president on vaccines,” Biden said. “I trust Dr. Fauci,” who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

The contrast and agenda are clear. Trump’s events are framed in hostility while Biden is treated with kid gloves. The media will do whatever it takes to drag their guy over the finish line. While many in the press are heralding Biden today for his performance, Donna Brazile admitted on FNC this morning that the questions were softballs. This is how it will be for the next 46 days.

