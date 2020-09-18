https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/obama-administration-plan-color-revolution

The former ambassador to Russia under the Obama Administration, Michael McFaul, came up with “7 Pillars of Color Revolution,” a list of seven steps needed to incite the type of revolution used to upend Eastern European countries like Ukraine and Georgia in the past two decades. On his

TV special this week, Glenn Beck broke down the seven steps and showed how they’re happening right now in America.

Here are McFaul’s seven steps:

1. Semi-autocratic regime (not fully autocratic) – provides opportunity to call incumbent leader “fascist”

2. Appearance of unpopular president or incumbent leader

3. United and organized opposition – Antifa, BLM

4. Effective system to convince the public (well before the election) of voter fraud

5. Compliant media to push voter fraud narrative

6. Political opposition organization able to mobilize “thousands to millions in the streets”

7. Division among military and police

Glenn explained each “pillar,” offering examples and evidence of how the Obama administration laid out the plan for an Eastern European style revolution in order to completely upend the American system.

Last month, McFaul made a obvious attempt to downplay his “color revolutions” plan with the following tweet:

Two weeks later, he appeared to celebrate step seven of his plan in this now-deleted tweet:

As Glenn explains in this clip, the Obama administration’s “7 Pillars of Color Revolution” are all playing out – just weeks before President Donald Trump takes on Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the November election.

