https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/confirmed-trial-president-trump-offered-julian-assange-deal-shared-source-podesta-emails-wasnt-russia/

President Trump offered Julian Assange a deal if he were to disclose his source of the DNC emails released before the 2016 election.

Julian Assange did not share who provided him the DNC emails he leaked before the 2016 election but he did unequivocally claim that it wasn’t a state actor (i.e. Russia).

[embedded content]

This entire lie – that Russia hacked the DNC and provided the hacked emails to Assange and WikiLeaks – was the driver behind the Trump-Russia collusion narrative and the Mueller investigation.

We didn’t find out until May 2020 that the owner of Crowdstike stated under oath that he could not prove that Russia hacked the DNC and provided these hacked emails to WikiLeaks. This was because Democrat Adam Schiff prevented the release of these emails which would prove him a liar after stating for years that this is what happened.

On March 8, 2020 and before on June 16, 2019, we presented arguments against the Mueller gang’s assertion that the DNC was hacked by Russians.

Cyber expert Yaacov Apelbaum posted an incredible report with information basically proving that the DNC was not hacked by the Russians.

So we knew this, but we never knew conclusively who provided the emails to WikiLeaks.

Today it was reported in a British Court that the President of the US attempted to get this information from Assange. The Daily Mail reports:

Donald Trump offered Julian Assange a ‘win-win’ deal to avoid extradition if he disclosed the source behind leaked Democratic party emails, a court heard today. Jennifer Robinson, one the lawyer’s representing the WikiLeaks founder, said Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson acted as conduits for the President to tout an arrangement. They said Assange, 49, would be left alone to ‘get on with his life’ if he revealed the DNC hacking source, which was of ‘value’ to Mr Trump, Ms Robinson claimed.

The Daily Mail further reported:

Ms Robinson said Mr Rohrabacher said he had come to London to talk to Assange about ‘what might be necessary to get him out’ and presented him with a ‘win-win situation’ which would allow him to leave the embassy and ‘get on with his life’ without fear of extradition to the US. She said: ‘The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some kind of pardon, assurance or agreement which would both benefit President Trump politically and prevent US indictment and extradition. ‘The meeting was concluded on the basis that Congressman Rohrabacher would return to have a direct conversation with President Trump about exactly what would be done to prevent Mr Assange’s indictment and extradition.’ The barrister added that Assange did not provide any source of information.

Assange’s attorney claims Assange is a reporter who is held against his will against the rights of journalists every where:

[embedded content]

Others claim the charges against Assange don’t make sense in the first place:

Setting the absurd hypothetical hash issue – which, again, never seems to have happened – the government’s use of the Espionage Act implies that it Assange and Manning were spying when they gave information to us, the general public. WE are the foreign entity in this case! https://t.co/xqa9aTlRUY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) September 17, 2020

Many believe that President Trump would do well to pardon Assange.

Note that there is no mention whether Assange cut the deal with President Trump or not.

