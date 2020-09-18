http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VC5Rxq0xCgY/

Conservative media must unify against growing threats of intimidation and censorship from the left, urged Dan Bongino, conservative commentator, former Secret Service agent, and author of Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal, offering his comments on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“We need to stick together,” said Bongino of conservative media. He added, “Breitbart and Daily Caller and the Blaze and all of us, we should all be using our social media, our video platforms, and our shows [to cross-promote].”

Bongino went on, “We have to stick together, because everyone else is looking to take us down.” He drew on Benjamin Franklin’s comment at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

“We’re all going to hang together, eventually, if we don’t stick together,” Bongino warned. “They are going to come after us all. They really hate us, these people. We have got to stick together.”

Bongino said, “The power of the mainstream media is almost unparalleled. There’s been great growth [in competition], Breitbart, the Blaze, other entities, my website, [and] podcasting, but they still overwhelm us. They have four or five times on the nightly news the audience we do even on outlets like Fox and elsewhere.”

Dissident news media have “broken the monopoly” previously held over the industry by left-wing partisan Democrats in the era of Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw, and Peter Jennings, observed Bongino. He highlighted SiriusXM’s Breitbart News radio shows as an example of contemporary platforms challenging false orthodoxies pushed by most media.

“We’re building actual infrastructures outside of this monopoly they had over the nightly news,” Bongino stated. “We’re still not there, yet, but we’re getting there.”

Bongino noted his partnership with Parler and his ownership stake in Rumble, social media platforms competing primarily with Twitter and YouTube, respectively.

Bongino remarked, “Even though I’m a part owner of Parler and Rumble, I’m not asking anyone to cancel your Twitter or cancel your Facebook. There are real fights to be had out there that should be had. What I’m asking you to do is make Parler and Rumble your social media home, where you cross-post to these other platforms. We will never ban you, unless you do something illegal.”

“We’ve got to start building our own conservative economy,” added Bongino. He concluded, “We’ve got to take the Roger Ailes approach at Fox. When someone asked him — I heard this question live; he was at a Secret Service ceremony — ‘What made you start Fox News?’ He said, ‘I wanted to serve an underserved market in America. It’s called 51 percent of Americans.’”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

