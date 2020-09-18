https://www.theblaze.com/news/dave-rubin-slams-critical-race-theory

BlazeTV host Dave Rubin blasted critical race theory as “absolutely racist propaganda,” saying President Donald Trump’s recently announced executive order to reform how schools teach U.S. history is a response to the left’s overreach.

Rubin, the author of “Don’t Burn This Book,” appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning where he was asked to respond to the president’s announcement of the development of a “pro-America curriculum” for schools and subsequent left-wing critics deriding the president’s initiative as propaganda.

“It’s really bizarre seeing some of the push back on this where people are saying, oh, if you teach young people to be patriotic that that somehow is propaganda,” Rubin said. “Yet, these are the same people that have no problem as our young people are being taught critical race theory, which absolutely is racist propaganda, and are being taught about the 1619 Project.”

“Even one of the originators of the 1619 Project admitted that it’s not fully fact-based,” he added.

President Trump delivered a speech Thursday at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., announcing a new executive order to promote “patriotic education” in schools.

“We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country,” the president said, denouncing curricula based on critical race theory and the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which claims that America was founded on slavery, as “toxic propaganda.”

“Critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together,” Trump said. “The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools.”

Rubin agreed with Trump’s assessment.

“The idea that America was founded on slavery is an absolutely crazy idea. We actually fought a war to end slavery. We’ve brought more people here to share in our success than any other country in the history of the nation,” Rubin said.

“The idea that we’d be teaching people, hopefully proper history to be proud of America — I don’t want young people to be taught propaganda — but I want them to be proud of the country because this is a great country. It was founded on incredible principles and it’s a shining beacon to the rest of the world that you can be free and take charge of your life. And we should be teaching that,” Rubin continued.

The president’s executive order will establish the 1776 Commission to create guidelines that the president says will teach that America is “an exceptional, free and just nation, worth defending, preserving and protecting.”

Rubin said the president’s executive order is only necessary because progressives struck first in the culture wars.

“If the Left hadn’t overreached so much, if they hadn’t gone so far off the rails in the last couple years, then Trump wouldn’t need to do this,” Rubin said. “So they’re very upset at Trump right now for trying to inject something pro-America into our curriculum, yet it’s their move to inject all of this stuff that actually is racist. Again, critical race theory is racist, and they’re the ones that injected it and now he’s the counter-measure.”

