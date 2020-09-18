https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/dc-comics-honor-anti-israel-congresswomen-tlaib-aoc-heroes/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) One of America’s leading comic book companies is preparing to release a Christmas special featuring two radical congresswomen as “real-world heroes,” a watchdog group revealed this week.

DC Comics is producing an anthology titled Wonder Women of History that will feature 17 “heroes,” including Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the organization Clarion reported on its website. DC is also the creator of the iconic super-heroine Wonder Woman, portrayed in the recent Hollywood movies by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Both Tlaib and AOC have stated several times that they support the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement against Israel, noted the Washington-based Clarion, an NGO that works to reduce “the threats of extremist groups and individuals who threaten the safety and security of North America.”

