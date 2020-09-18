https://www.outkick.com/deion-sanders-is-taking-the-head-coaching-job-at-jackson-state/

Multiple reports are surfacing that Deion Sanders is nearing an agreement to be the new head football coach at Jackson State. Part of his recent contract agreement with Barstool Sports was that they would support his pursuit to coach, so these reports doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

What may be a surprising hold up is sponsorship dollars?

Coming off a 4-8 campaign last year, Sanders would be looking to change the culture at Jackson State. Prime Time has the personality to influence recruiting classes, so expect a major jump in that department. To be fair, Jim Harbaugh resuscitated Michigan’s recruiting and it amounted to disappointment anyway.

Lucky for Deion that the South Western Athletic Conference would have much less resistance to a dominant recruiting class. Other big names have returned to the college game from their place in the NFL, but Prime’s name would matter more.

Remember how top basketball recruit Mikey Williams challenged other athletes to lift up black universities by investing their services? Deion Sanders could have waited for a “Prime Time” job and ditched building a program. If Deion ends up taking this job, his legacy somewhat intertwined with the future of Jackson State Football and that should be applauded.

Deion Sanders has just been named head coach for Jackson State. The HBCU Jackson State. The JSU that produced Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, Robert Brazil’s & more. Major for HBCU Football! #DraftHBCUPlayers — #BounceBeatBaby (@NFLMaliik) September 17, 2020

Jackson State might get much more interesting if the deal goes through and if it does, we wish Prime luck!

