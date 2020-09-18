http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I9GQeWiORiY/

A German soccer team has been thrashed 37-0 because its players insisted on observing rules about ‘social distancing.’

The defeated amateur football team SG Ripdorf/Molzen II were worried that their opponents SV Holdenstedt II had been exposed in a previous fixture to a player who had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus.

So, to protect themselves from this deadly threat SG Ripdorf/Molzen II decided to field only seven players (the minimum required to avoid a fine for forfeiting the game). The players then failed to participate in the game – allowing their opponents to walk all over them.

According to Sky News:

[ SG Ripdorf/Molzen II Co-Chair Patrick] Ristow added: “When the game kicked off, one of our players passed the ball to the opponent and our team walked to the sidelines. “The Holdenstedt players did not understand. But we did not want to risk anything. For the rest of the match, our players returned to the field but they only stood on the pitch. “There is no perfect solution for it. And we went down this route. “We wished Holdenstedt no harm.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

