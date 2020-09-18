http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wXZhEQgQ49c/

Irish singer-songwriter Morrison has released three new protest songs railing against the ‘pseudoscience’ surrounding Chinese Coronavirus and accusing the UK government of being ‘fascist bullies disturbing our peace.’

On one track, No More Lockdown, he sings:

No more lockdown / No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace … No more taking of our freedom / And our God-given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave …”

The Astral Weeks singer also attacks “Imperial College scientists making up crooked facts” – presumably a reference to the discredited computer modeller Neil Ferguson whose projected doomsday scenarios were largely responsible for scaring both the UK and U.S. governments into precipitate action.

Last month, Morrison called on his fellow musicians to protest against misguided coronavirus policy.

“I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up.”

In doing so, however, Morrison has become the latest rock star to incur the wrath of spiky-haired novelty pop duo Jedward.

All these previous credible artists and @vanmorrison need to stop spreading misinformation! Like your 75 and high risk look after yourself — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 18, 2020

But Morrison probably need not worry. First, he has the fire support both of Oasis’s Noel Gallagher – who recently declared mask regulations to be ‘bollocks’ – and also of Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown. Second, people care about what Jedward think about coronavirus about as much as they do about what Jedward think about quantum physics, early Sumerian architecture, Medieval mystery drama or indeed, anything else, except possibly hair gel.

Delingpole: Noel Gallagher of Oasis – Coronavirus Masks Are ‘Bollocks’ https://t.co/73aF6f4pXT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

