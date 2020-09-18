https://mediarightnews.com/aoc-urges-democrats-to-fight-in-wake-of-rbg-passing/

We reported earlier that Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away tonight. US House Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a four part tweet in response to the news, saying that she wanted “to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.”

She shared a quote that we included in our report, that just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

AOC: We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing. I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.

Now is not the time for cynicism or hopelessness. There is and continues to be political possibility to preserve our democracy & move forward. It will require each & every one of us, from the streets to the Senate, to grow in courage, strength, and strategy. But it is possible.

Our first, no 1 priority is to do everything possible to secure electoral college victory in Nov. This is the fight of and for our lives. That has always been true, & it becomes more true each day. Opponents of democracy need your resignation to succeed. Don’t give it to them.

You do not need to, nor should you, ignore your fears – there is plenty to be afraid of – but we have possibilities before us. We can win, we can succeed, but we cannot do it alone. We will need the people. We must get to work. Everyone matters. Everyone has something to give.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement which said that a President Trump nominee would “receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”