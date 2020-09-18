https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-attacks-84-year-old-trump-loving-grandma-in-cali-raw/

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a number of people at a Wednesday night rally held in support of President Donald Trump in Aliso Viejo. “He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face,” 84-year-old Donna Snow said. “Broke my earrings off.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a retired police officer then got involved and pulled his gun as the man attempted to run from the scene. Another person at the rally was knocked to the ground by the man while trying to help others, and a third victim was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alvin Gary Shaw was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery after allegedly attacking three people in attendance.

