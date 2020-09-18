https://nationalfile.com/michigan-follows-pennsylvania-will-accept-late-ballots-14-days-after-election/

In a move that has some concerned about the integrity of the November election, Michigan is following Pennsylvania’s lead and potentially going further, as the state will now allow late ballots to be counted up to 14 days after the election so long as they are postmarked by November 2.

One day after the battleground state of Pennslyvania announced that it will strike the progressive Green Party candidate from the November ballot, require poll workers and vote supervisors to live in the area they wish to supervise, and accept votes up to three days after the November election, Michigan is moving in a similar direction. The state will count mail in ballots up to 14 days after the election, so long as they were mailed by November 2.

The Guardian reporter Sam Levine noted that “This will likely mean thousands more ballots will count in a state decided by 10,000 votes in 2016.” Levine also noted that this is “the second ruling this week in a key swing state extending the ballot receipt deadline.”

This is very significant and the second ruling this week in a key swing state extending the ballot receipt deadline. The Pennsylvania supreme court ruled yesterday that ballots in the state must count if they are postmarked by election day and arrive by Friday after. — Sam Levine (@srl) September 18, 2020

Prominent Democrats, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, across the country are now telling Americans to anticipate an “election week” or “weeks” as opposed to an election day, as more states continue to dramatically change their voting system in the days leading to the presidential election.

Democrats and their globalist elite allies are now explicitly stating that the 2020 election will drag out for days or weeks for mail-in vote counting. This strategy — laid out by Ben Smith in The New York Times — is going full steam ahead, with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announcing that Michigan will not produce its results on Election Night. (READ: Democrat Nursing Home Voter Fraud Scandal in Texas). Benson said to prepare for “closer to an election week as opposed to an election day” and added “We are not going to have the full results and accounting of all of our ballots on election night. We already know that.” Benson also said that the Michigan legislature has not acted to change the law regarding vote-counting.

Facebook and Twitter have also pledged to censor any candidate who attempts to declare victory before experts and the media create a “consensus” about the winning candidate.

