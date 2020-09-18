https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517191-dem-senator-calls-for-eliminating-filibuster-expanding-supreme-court-if-gop

Sen. Ed MarkeyEdward (Ed) John MarkeyMassachusetts town clerk resigns after delays to primary vote count Bogeymen of the far left deserve a place in any Biden administration Senate Democrats urge Amazon to recall, stop sales of explosive products MORE (D-Mass.) called for Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster if Republicans move to expand conservative majority on the Supreme Court by filling the vacancy left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump’s Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don’t underestimate what she might do in office MORE.

Markey’s comments were among the partisan exchanges sparked after the court announced Ginsburg’s death of pancreatic cancer Friday evening. She was 87.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt MORE (R-Ky.) quickly indicated that he intends to bring a nominee up for a vote in the Republican-majority Senate, a reversal from a precedent set in March 2016 after the election-year death of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia when the Senate delayed a nomination until after the election.

“Mitch McConnell set the precedent,” Markey said. “No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 19, 2020

Markey and other progressives have called for ending the filibuster when and if Democrats win back the majority in the Senate, arguing that it has led to constant stalemates on important legislation.

This comes as several vulnerable Republicans are up for reelection this cycle, including Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters Biden leads Trump by 4 points in new Arizona poll Airline job cuts loom in battleground states MORE (Ariz.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally Gideon leads Collins by 12 points in Maine Senate race: poll Senate leaders quash talk of rank-and-file COVID-19 deal MORE (Maine). Senate Republican leaders such as McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters Senate Democrats’ campaign arm announces seven-figure investment to boost Graham challenger Graham: Comey to testify about FBI’s Russia probe, Mueller declined invitation MORE (S.C.) are also up for reelection in November.

