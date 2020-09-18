https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-call-investigation-durhams-probe-alleging-possible-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Top-ranking House Democrats are calling on Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate whether William Barr, John Durham and other Justice officials are potentially violating longstanding policy and possibly attempting to influence the outcome of the 2020 election.

Several Democrats including House Intelligence Committee Chariman Adam Schiff sent a letter to Horowitz on Friday asking him to “open an emergency investigation” into Attorney General Barr, U.S. Attorney Durham and others in order to determine whether they are “following DOJ’s longstanding policy to avoid taking official actions or other steps that could improperly influence the upcoming presidential election.”

The letter argues that Barr and Durham may have violated that policy with recent public comments regarding Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the years-long Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Barr has also “signaled repeatedly that he is likely to allow DOJ to take prosecutorial actions, make public disclosures, and even issue reports before the presidential election in November,” the letter states.

“Such actions clearly appear intended to benefit President Trump politically,” the Democrats claim.

Among several requests, the letter calls on Horowitz to investigate Barr’s comments to ensure they comply with DOJ policy; it also asks Horowitz to examine whether or not Durham has complied with federal policy in his execution of the investigation.

“[W]e believe it is imperative that this matter be immediately investigated, that you inform our Committees of your decision to open an investigation, and that you report the results promptly to our Committees,” the letter asks of Horowitz.

