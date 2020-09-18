https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrats-panic-house-senate-democrats-demand-investigation-durham-investigation/

The Democrats are in a total panic. Yesterday Senate Democrats and today House Democrats let it be known that they do not want any information coming out about their corrupt and criminal actions leading up to the 2016 election and after.

Yesterday all of the Democrat Senators in the Judiciary Committee, including Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ current Vice President candidate, signed a letter exclaiming they were very concerned with any results from the Durham investigation being reported before the 2020 election.

JUST IN: All Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, including Kamala Harris, sign a letter calling for an inspector general investigation of political interference in the Durham probe.https://t.co/eThkCvqsnU pic.twitter.com/w0RBXQOXWl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 17, 2020

Now today four Democrat House Committee Chairmen joined together to beg the IG of the DOJ to investigate the Durham investigation:

NEWS: Four House committee chairs — Schiff, Nadler, Maloney and Lofgren — ask DOJ inspector general to conduct an “emergency investigation” into Bill Barr’s handling of the Durham investigation and whether he has authority to issue an ‘interim’ report.https://t.co/bCdMoJClOZ pic.twitter.com/O8OHHsvNVi — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 18, 2020

These individuals had no problem pushing a totally dishonest Trump – Russia collusion scam that aided them in their 2018 win in the House. They have no problem pushing fake news and dishonest accusations in 2020. But they don’t want anyone sharing the truth about their corrupt acts.

Let’s see what happens.

