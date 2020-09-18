https://moonbattery.com/sanctuary-policy-leads-to-murder-in-maryland/

Lest we forget amid all the coronavirus hype and Black Lives Matter mayhem, here’s a reminder that the campaign of obstruction against the USA’s national sovereignty is getting people killed:

Two undocumented immigrants suspected in the gang slaying of a 16-year-old girl in Baltimore were released because of sanctuary city policies, despite requests from federal immigration officials, officials said Tuesday.

The five charged in the May 29 murder of Gabriela Ardon included Wilson Art Constanza-Galdome and Wualter Orellana-Hernandez, both of El Salvador, who had been arrested previously and released despite ICE requests, “due to state and local policies that put politics above public safety” — that is, lefty sanctuary policies — according to ICE’s Acting Baltimore Field Office Director Francisco Madrigal.

