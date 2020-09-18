https://hannity.com/media-room/detroit-police-chief-real-issue-behind-riots-isnt-race-but-really-anarchy-and-marxist-ideology/

DETROIT POLICE CHIEF: Motor City Not Seeing Any Riots Because ‘We Don’t Retreat in Detroit’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.20

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told Fox News Tuesday night that his city isn’t witnessing the same protests and riots seen in Portland, Seattle, New York, and other places because “we don’t retreat.”

“We don’t retreat here in Detroit. We’re just not gonna do it,” said the Chief. “You saw the images … of streets where there was lawlessness, looting, burning. No sign of police officers. We weren’t giving up ground to the radicals. We just didn’t do it.”

“I’m not to talking about these peaceful protests … [I mean] these misguided radicals that have tried to incite violence in our city,” the chief said. “They said, ‘We’re not going to put up with it.’ And so we got a couple of things. We got a great police department, great leadership, but we have a community that stands with us and said, ‘enough is enough.’”

“So when you talk about what’s different here, we have a city that has stood together and oh, by the way, I know there’s a lot of conversation about the mayors in some of these big cities,” Craig said. “Our mayor stands with this police chief, stands with this police department [and] we are not going to tolerate this uptick in violence. That’s key.”

Read the full report at Fox News.