President Donald Trump on Friday announced that at least 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine would be ready by the end of 2020.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April,” Trump said.

The president commented on the development of a vaccine during a press conference on Friday at the White House. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the leader of the massive vaccine delivery effort through Operation Warp Speed, stood with the president at the podium.

He reminded Americans that the effort to produce a vaccine was essential to the defeat of the virus.

“From the beginning of the China virus, all nations have understood that our top priority must be to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible to end the pandemic and get life to normal,” Trump said.

He said that the vaccine would be put through the “gold standard” of clinical trials and safety measures, despite the speedy development.

Trump also promised that the vaccine would begin distribution by the United States military within 24 hours of its development.

“As soon as a vaccine is approved the administration will deliver it to the American people immediately,” Trump said.

The president criticized former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, for publicly expressing concerns about the safety of the vaccine.

“Joe Biden’s anti-vaccine theories are putting a lot of lives at risk and they’re only doing it for political reasons, its very foolish,” Trump said. “It’s part of their war to try and discredit the vaccine now that they know that we essentially have it, we will be announcing it soon.”

