https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517140-ex-pence-aide-trump-spent-45-minutes-of-task-force-meeting-going-off-on-tucker

A former aide to Vice President Pence who served on the White House coronavirus task force alleges President TrumpDonald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE spent nearly an hour during one meeting talking about Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups | Kudlow: ‘No sector worse hurt than energy’ during pandemic | Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Trump ABC town hall pulls in fewer viewers than ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBA, Fox News MORE instead of discussing agenda items set for the meeting.

“He watches people, he watches the news,” said Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence for Homeland Security. “We have been in meetings where we were supposed to be talking about the virus … and he wanted to talk for 45 minutes on how upset he was with some news anchor at his preferred news network.”

Troye alleges that during the meeting, which took place during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic as the task force debated how to safely get Americans off cruise ships as the virus spread, Trump looked around a room full of advisers and asked: “Who’s gonna call this person and set them straight?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Troye described an awkward and uncomfortable feeling in the room at that moment, with other advisers and aides avoiding eye contact with one another and not saying anything.

“45 minutes of going off on Tucker Carlson … seriously, this went on for 45 minutes,” she added.

Outtake: @OliviaTroye on that time the President spent 45 minutes complaining about @TuckerCarlson during an urgent task force meeting about Americans stranded on cruise ships with COVID. pic.twitter.com/lkKuTeTXjD — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) September 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Troye made headlines earlier this week when she announced she would support Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden Joe BidenCast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE and accused Trump of being flippant toward human life as the virus spread across the country.

“If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives,” Troye said in an advertisement for the political action group Republican Voters Against Trump.

On Thursday, Pence described Troye as a “disgruntled” former employee.

“I haven’t read her comments in any detail. But, it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee that has decided to play politics during an election year,” Pence said. “My staff has indicated and she made no comments like that when she was serving under our team here at the White House.”

Trump frequently tweets about cable news ratings and praised Fox News’s prime-time lineup which features Carlson, Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamSean Hannity and Lou Dobbs to be deposed in Seth Rich lawsuit: report NYC living statue shows Trump desecrating graves of war dead, COVID-19 victims American Airlines will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter pins MORE, and Trump’s personal friend Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump ABC town hall pulls in fewer viewers than ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBA, Fox News Dershowitz suing CNN for 0 million in defamation suit If Trump doesn’t know why he should be president again, how can voters? MORE.

However, he has complained in recent months that some of Fox News’s coverage of his administration has not been fair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

