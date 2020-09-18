https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/f-ruth-bader-ginsburg-f-not-retiring-obama-leftists-react-rbgs-death/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on on Friday night surrounded by family at home.
She was 87.

The left is not taking this well.
They are lashing out at RBG for not retiring during the Obama years!

Here’s an eff you for Hillary hater Susan Sarandon.

Mike Cernovich called it…

