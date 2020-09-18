https://protestia.com/2020/09/17/tim-keller-christians-have-liberty-of-conscience-to-vote-for-pro-abortion-democrats/

Tim Keller, founder of the Gospel Coalition and cultural Marxist extraordinaire, has a long history of saying awful, terrible things, such as when his church called for more same-sex intimacy in churches, tweeting out patently, biblically absurd things, walks, talks and acts like a Marxist, trashed the ‘Social Justice and the Gospel Statement’ endorsed the notion of a ‘gay Christian‘, and claimed that people cannot be reached without art. That’s just a small sampling of his shenanigans.

It’s no surprise then that he has come out again with a frustratingly foolish Facebook post where he makes the case that Christians can vote for anyone or any party they want and that they ought not to be judged for doing so, in a further effort by Big Eva to drive the vote to the Democratic party.

Keller argues that a policy may be evil, but because the scripture doesn’t directly command a Christian to address that policy in a certain way, then the political party who holds that policy can rightfully be supported, despite displaying and uplighting great moral monstrosities. This naturally leads to more than a few queries.

“The Bible binds my conscience to care for the poor, but it does not tell me the best practical way to do it. Any particular strategy (high taxes and government services vs low taxes and private charity) may be good and wise—and may even be somewhat inferred from other things the Bible teaches– but they are not directly commanded and therefore we cannot insist that all Christians, as a matter of conscience, follow one or the other.”

Question. What if one party wants to kill the poor?

The Bible binds my conscience to love the immigrant, but it doesn’t tell me how many legal immigrants to admit to the U.S. every year. It does not exactly prescribe immigration policy.

Question. What if one party want to kill the immigrant?

The Bible tells me that abortion is a sin and great evil, but it doesn’t tell me the best way to decrease or end abortion in this country, nor which policies are most effective.

Question. What if one party wants to kill the babies and entrench baby butchery into law, being the party of infanticide, who want to remove all restrictions and restraints on abortion so that the country runs red with the blood of the innocent under the guise of freedom and the right to choose?

Keller finishes it off with this caution:

“This means when it comes to taking political positions, voting, determining alliances and political involvement, the Christian has liberty of conscience. Christians cannot say to other Christians “no Christian can vote for…” or “every Christian must vote for…” unless you can find a Biblical command to that effect.

This of course makes it so that that there isn’t a single political party or even politician that one could not in good conscience vote for, no matter what they believe, practice, or have as their platform.

The Communist party? Go right ahead. The National Socialist German Workers’ Party? Sure. After all, “Christians cannot say to other Christians ‘no Christian can vote for the Nazi Party’ unless you can find a Biblical command to that effect.” The fact that they want to round up the Jews and turn them into oven crisps in concentration camps is not a good policy, but you have Christian liberty of conscience to vote for them if you want and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, given that the bible doesn’t address the best policy as it pertains to alleviating jew burning.

The post was written only 4 hours ago at the time of this writing and has nearly 7000 ‘likes.’ May God help us if this is what passes for Christian wisdom.

