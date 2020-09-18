https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-masks-fight-brawl/2020/09/18/id/987712

The fists came out, but the masks stayed on during a fan fight in the socially distant stands for the NFL match between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bangels on Thursday night.

A Twitter picture showed a number of Browns fans getting into a full-blown fight during the game — including one combatant who managed to keep his beer from getting spilled in the fray.

Capacity at the stadium was dramatically reduced for the game and other games this season.

According to TMZ Sports, only 6,000 fans were allowed into the 67,895 capacity FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Upon arriving, fans were asked to sign a “health promise” that would hold them responsible if they attended the game while sick, the news outlet reported.

Despite the drama in the stands, the Browns won 35-30.

