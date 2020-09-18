https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/fauci-speak-festival-alongside-hillary-clinton-stacey-abrams-black-lives-matter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House coronavirus adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci will speak at a virtual festival this year alongside numerous Democratic and progressive figureheads, including Hillary Clinton.

The Atlantic Festival, an event that promises to “bring brave thinking and bold ideas to life with four days of can’t-miss conversations, evening headliners, and more,” will feature a marquee lineup of numerous liberal luminaries, which aside from Clinton include former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza and television host Samantha Bee.

It is unclear what topics Fauci will discuss at the event, though he has received top billing on both the event’s page and in the Atlantic’s announcement of the festival.

Fauci also spoke at the festival in 2017, during which he criticized how fearful Americans were about pandemics.

“The American public, I guess understandably, has an issue with the concept of a new risk,” he said at the time. “You live with risks every day. [But] when a new risk comes in that’s far less risky than the risks that you’re living with, you get panicked about the new risk.”

