https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/09/fbi-arsons-52-major-cities-daniel-greenfield/

Sure. Let’s defund the police, free criminals, and eliminate bail. That will work out really well.

The national murder rate increased 14.8 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared with the year before. The largest increase of 26 percent was seen in cities with a population of 250,000 to 500,000 people.

As I’ve said over and over again, pro-crime policies work. They’re rock solid and utterly reliable. Implement pro-crime policies and you get more crime.

Arson rates also increased by 19.2 percent nationwide, with a 52.1 percent spike in cities with more than one million residents.

I blame global warming.

We can turn these numbers around. We did before. It will take a social consensus, and one that needs to once again take roots among Democrats, that law enforcement needs to be able to do its job, and that career criminals need to be locked up. If the 90s tell us anything, the only way Democrats will embrace such a program again is if Republicans run on it and win elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

