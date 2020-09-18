https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/flashback-unlike-todays-late-night-hacks-johnny-carson-zinged-biden-plagiarism/

(NEWSBUSTERS) It was 33 years ago this week that Joe Biden’s first of three presidential campaigns was embroiled in a plagiarism scandal, one that would torpedo the bid in controversy. While journalists and late night hosts in 2020 don’t seem interested in revisiting the scandal, it’s worth remembering that Johnny Carson had no problem mocking Biden in 1987.

The Tonight Show star zinged:

Now on the political scene, one of the Democratic candidates is Senator Joseph Biden. Have you seen the problem he’s been having? He went around and made a speech, and apparently he quoted a British politician, took his speech and paraphrased it as his own. And the press got on him and he was also charged with taking part of Bobby Kennedy’s speeches. And Biden says, “Not to worry.” He reassured his staff, he said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”

