The White House is reportedly working on a shortlist of candidates to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray.

During a Friday update from Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Robinson said she was exclusively told that the White House “is formulating a list of replacements right now” for Wray.

She said the list has been in the works for over a month, but a change won’t be made until after the election.

Robinson shared one name that is possibly being floated for the job, Gen. Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

Minutes later, Powell made an already scheduled appearance on the show. She told host John Bachman that she has not been contacted about serving in the position, but said she has “seen comments like that on Twitter.”

“I am honored to be considered for it,” she said of Robinson’s announcement that her name could be on the shortlist, adding “I can only imagine the number of people in Washington, and elsewhere, that would need laundry service upon that announcement.”

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, has been critical of Wray, especially when it comes to his handling of the Flynn case.

Back in May, she retweeted a post that called for Wray’s firing, according to Axios.

During her Friday appearance on Newsmax TV, she said she has “never been favorably impressed” by Wray.

According to Robinson, Trump’s advisers are urging him to keep Wray in his role until after the election in order to avoid any fallout similar to what happened after the president fired James Comey from the position.

