https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/former-cnn-host-ate-human-brains-even-try-replace-rbg-burn-entire-f-cking-thing/

Reza Aslan, the former CNN host who once ate human brains and advocated for assaulting Covington teen Nick Sandmann, has tweeted a threat to “burn the entire f-cking thing down” if Republicans try to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The tweet came soon after news broke that the 87-year-old Justice had passed.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

TRENDING: RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD! Supreme Court Justice Dies at Home Surrounded by Family

Aslan is currently being sued by eight Covington students who are being represented by Robert Barnes. They are seeking $135,000 in damages from the disgraced former CNN host. The suit also names Ana Navarro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Maggie Haberman, and Kathy Griffin.

Aslan tweeted a photo of Sandmann last year with the comment, “Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?”

In 2017, Aslan ate human brains during a segment for his show on the Aghori nomads, a fringe, cannibalistic Hindu sect, outside the Hindu holy city of Varanasi. His face was smeared with human ashes and he also drank alcohol from a human skull.

The segment concluded with the nomad throwing feces at Aslan and his crew.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

