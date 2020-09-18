https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-antifa-sois-bois-gets-disciplined-by-patriot-with-voiceover-from-announcer-steve-inman/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2020 2:01 pm

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Direct link to both videos…

Steve Inman, sports announcer, does FANTASTIC voiceover…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...