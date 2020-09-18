https://www.theblaze.com/news/hackers-streamed-porn-online-class-nyc

A New York City mother is furious after her 10-year-old daughter’s first day of remote learning was interrupted by hackers streaming pornographic images across the screen.

What are the details?

Devon Morales tweeted the horrifying news Wednesday, directing her anger at NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the city’s Department of Education, using the hashtag #returntoschool2020.

“Day one of remote learning. 5 minutes into my daughter’s Google meet with her first class, and several ‘students’ have hijacked the meeting, the first posting Trump pics, and then someone streamed PORN!!” Morales posted along with a screenshot of the video.

“I shut the laptop in horror,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I’m INFURIATED. My daughter and all the other students present were sexually assaulted today.”

Morales added: “No teachers should be hosting online classes without remote conference managers or IT monitoring them. Intro to b******s should NOT have been part of my daughter’s 6th grade curriculum. Do better!”

Mayor de Blasio announced this week a delay to the start of in-person schooling in the city, even for parents and students who opted to return to the physical classroom.

WNBC-TV reported that a Department of Education spokesperson had confirmed the incident and that an investigation had been launched.

“We have strict security settings for DOE-approved platforms to prevent outside parties from entering. The class was immediately taken offline, and this incident is being investigated,” DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said in a statement. “We will provide [any] necessary follow up support to the school community.”

Carranza said that there is no evidence of an external breach, but rather it appears that someone within the school “decided not to play by the rules.”

In response to the news, Democratic City Councilman Justin Brannan said, “I thought we had this figured out. This is totally unacceptable and completely avoidable.”

According to the New York Post, another DOE spokesperson said that “troubleshooting” was a goal of the first week of remote orientation.

“Instructional orientation this week exists to get students and families reconnected with their school communities and to troubleshoot any device or connectivity issues,” said Sarah Casasnovas. “As with the first days of school every year, there are initial adjustments that need to be made, both technical and otherwise, and that’s what we accounted for during these orientation days.”

