https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/fury-black-comedian-jokes-killing-white-people-bbc/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The BBC has come under fire for giving airtime to ‘Marxist’ comedians who joked about ‘killing whiteness’ after the new Director-General vowed to take a sledgehammer to Left-wing comedy bias at the Corporation.

Controversial statements about racism and ‘white power’ were made by comic Sophie Duker in an episode of the new series of Frankie Boyle’s irreverent BBC2 panel show New World Order, available on BBC iPlayer.

In a segment where the panelists discuss if the Black Lives Matter movement ‘glosses over the complexities of a world where we all need to come together and kill whitey’, Boyle played a clip of black author James Baldwin talking about ‘black power’ in an interview on the Dick Cavett Show in the 1970s.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

