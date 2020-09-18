https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/18/gonna-leave-a-mark-mollie-hemingway-wallops-wapos-james-hohmann-for-his-desperate-dunk-on-trump-over-a-teleprompter/

When people were coming down on Biden for using a teleprompter it was because it was happening during interviews.

Not while he was giving a speech.

MOST (if not all) elected officials use some sort of teleprompter or notes during a speech … but not during an interview.

Like Biden.

WaPo’s James Hohmann couldn’t wait to ‘dunk’ on Trump …

But it wasn’t quite the dunk he thought it was.

Get him, Mollie.

And duh.

It’s like they get a talking point and run with it.

Yup.

Break out the puppets and crayons!

At least we could understand him, then.

