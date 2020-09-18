https://conservativeus.com/video-woman-on-plane-tells-veteran-you-should-have-died-in-afghanistan-because-he-is-wearing-a-maga-mask/

The level of hate on the left is shocking.

Everyone I know who consumes MSM displays the same level of venomous hatred.

Liberals are acting as brainwashed kids and we see a situation where Americans patriots are constantly under attack for supporting President Trump!

A woman on a plane decided to attack a military veteran go wearing his MAGA mask, and even wished he died in Afghanistan.’

Video below:

Thanks for your service my bro! F**k the haters 🖕🏼pic.twitter.com/62wLnJqQyE — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 18, 2020

Other people have gotten kicked off of planes for less than what she said

like the little 2-year-old kicked off American Airlines for taking his mask.

So let’s clarify she hates him because of the MAGA mask, she vocalized her hatred by expressing she wished he was dead, because of his political belief.

Why? Because she wants righteous democratic socialism. Who else would be so vile towards someone for their political belief?

She didn’t take any violent action because at that moment she was not able to have the confidence in victory, but her type will support future insurrections.

The left needs to change its attitude before things get even more serious.

They don’t want to argue they want you dead. Remember that. We think they are wrong they think we are evil.

Alex D is a conservative journalist, who covers all issues of importance for conservatives. He writes for Conservative US, Red State Nation, Defiant America, and Supreme Insider. He brings attention and insight from what happens in the White House to the streets of American towns, because it all has an impact on our future, and the country left for our children. Exposing the truth is his ultimate goal, mixed with wit where it’s appropriate, and feels that journalism shouldn’t be censored. Join him & let’s spread the good word!

