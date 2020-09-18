https://www.theblaze.com/news/herschel-walker-nfl-blm-marxists

In a now-viral video, former NFL star Herschel Walker blasted the Black Lives Matter movement as “anti-government, anti-American, anti-Christian,” and “anti-everything.”

Walker, in his heated remarks, also challenged NFL leaders to speak up about whether they will support what he says is a Marxist movement.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said during a 2105 interview that she and a co-founder were “trained Marxists.” The interview recently resurfaced online and has caused some controversy.

What are the details?

In the video, Walker demanded that Black Lives Matters demonstrators who support the ideology come out and tell the American people “this is exactly who you stand for” in supporting Black Lives Matter.

Walker shared the video on Wednesday, captioning it, “I have finally WOKE UP…I am shaking you America! As Maya said, when someone tells you who they are, believe them.”

In the video, Walker said, “First I want to apologize to the American people, because I was blind, but now I can see. I was deaf, but now I can hear. The other day, I was listening to one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, and I heard her say that they are ‘trained Marxists.'”

During the 2015 interview, Cullors outright admitted, “Myself and [co-founder] Alicia [Garza] in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

The Heisman Trophy winner continued his remarks, insisting that he was calling on all people and organizations — including the NFL and its players — to speak up about whether they will support an organization whose leaders referred to themselves as “trained Marxists.”

“I’m challenging every owner in the NFL, every owner of major league sports, every owner of stadiums, every commissioner, every leader in Washington, every church,” he said. “I’m challenging every professional player: Is this who you’re supporting? Because a trained Marxist tells you that they’re anti-government, they’re anti-American, they’re anti-Christian, they’re anti-everything.”

He continued, “I see all these signs, I see all these logos, I see all these commercials, I see all this stuff, and it’s OK, ’cause we’re in America. You can support who you want and do what you want, but I need to know, and the American people need to know, that when you talk about supporting BLM — are you supporting the group that says they are trained Marxists? Because they’re making a lot of money, and I like to know.”

At the time of this reporting, the video has been viewed more than 131,000 times and liked 17,000 times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

