Storied sports legend Herschel Walker has just released another video in which he delivers a scathing criticism of professional sports these days for their involvement with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Walker went on Twitter and iterated clearly his disdain for athletes, coaches and organizations that are on board with BLM, calling it a Marxist organization.

“First, I want to apologize to the American people because I was blind but now I can see. I was deaf but now I can hear. The other day I was listening to one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, and I heard her say that they are ‘trained Marxists.’ And I’ve heard that statement so many times.”

Walker then goes on:

“But then yesterday, I finally heard it. And I saw it with my own eyes. And I’m challenging every owner in the NFL, every owner of major league sports, every owner of stadiums, every commissioner, every leader in Washington, every church:”

“I’m challenging every professional player: Is this who you’re supporting? Because a trained Marxist tells you that they’re anti-government; they’re anti-American; they’re anti-Christian; they’re anti-everything,” was Walkers pointed question at the end.

According to the NY Post, Patrisse Cullors did indeed admit in an interview that she is, in her own words, a “trained Marxist”, which was the main point of Walker’s tweet, and other recent tweets and statements:

Walker closed his most recent tweet with the following:

“I see all these signs; I see all these logos; I see all these commercials; I see all this stuff, and it’s okay, because we’re in America. You can support who you want and do what you want, but I need to know and the American people need to know that when you talk about support of BLM, are you supporting the group that said that they are trained Marxists? Because they’re making a lot of money, and I’d like to know.”

