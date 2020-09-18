https://www.oann.com/hillbilly-brigade-takes-matters-into-their-own-hands-amid-ore-wildfires/

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Thursday, September 17, 2020

A group of Oregon citizens took matters into their own hands this week to protect their homes and livelihoods from raging wildfires. Over the past few days, the group called the “Hillbilly Brigade” took to the forests near the city of Molalla, Oregon to clean up fallen trees and implement other fire prevention measures.

“We are building fire lines, putting out the fires so they don’t crawl back up this way,” explained member Nicole West.

According to the volunteers, Oregon’s Democrat leaders have failed to protect citizens from the wildfire threat.

“So everybody stayed up here, even though the sheriffs and everyone told us we needed to evacuate,” stated West. “We all stayed, worked and fought the fire.

The “Hillbilly Brigade” has said their actions show the wildfires could have been prevented if the state government wanted to.

“When the government bailed, we all stayed,” added West. “…Other than that, it would have been completely out of control.”

