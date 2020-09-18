http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G27BOZv8Pis/

Hollywood celebrities engaged in an outpouring of grief over the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. While most celebrities expressed shock and sorrow, others saw the political implications of her passing, using the opportunity to insult President Trump and demand that Ginsburg’s replacement not be chosen until after the November election.

“Trump and Barr problem [sic] have never been this happy to see a woman die,” Alec Baldwin tweeted.

“Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn’t replace her,” author Stephen King posted.

Ginsburg, 87, was a hero to many in the entertainment industry, which treated her as a fellow celebrity of sorts in the award-winning documentary RBG, released in 2018. Among female celebrities both young and mature, she was a feminist icon whose career encompassed the rise of the women’s movement to the current era of third-wave feminism.

Some celebrities expressed profound sorrow and anguish over Ginsburg’s death on Friday.

Barbra Streisand tweeted: “Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace.”

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

Bette Midler tweeted, “There are no words.”

My friends, the great “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease.” There are no words. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020

Singer Carole King called Ginsburg “the epitome of a strong woman.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The epitome of a strong woman.

We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZYhFRSUakT — Carole King (@Carole_King) September 19, 2020

Alyssa Milano described Ginsburg as “my hero.”

She was my hero. I never got to meet her. But I loved her and the way she moved through this world with such strength and grace and conviction. Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. #RIPRBG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 19, 2020

Other celebrities expressing their condolences, include Robert Downey, Jr. Julia Louis Dreyfus, Danny DeVito, Piper Perabo, Ken Jeong, Ed Asner, Holland Taylor, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore, and Barbara Hershey.

“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

Ruth😞Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

Rest in your great power. pic.twitter.com/BwvkF0xRMZ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 18, 2020

I’m speechless. Thank you warrior Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We will endevor to fight the way you taught us. Rest in Power 🕊⚖️ https://t.co/64Og02ambw — Piper Perabo Vote Early (@PiperPerabo) September 18, 2020

What a hero. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/bzDNQojlIs — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 18, 2020

Now there’s a real reason to burst into tears. — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) September 18, 2020

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero in every sense.

I’m heartbroken. — Barbara Hershey (@BarbaraHershey8) September 19, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted that “2020 is a real muthafucka.” Star Wars star Mark Hamill, comedian Whitney Cummings, and actor Zach Braff echoed the sentiment.

2020 is a real muthafucka. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 19, 2020

2020 has me out of new ways to yell fuck — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 18, 2020

Gut wrenching loss…

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

Fuck. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 19, 2020

Actor John Leguizamo said “we cannot and must not succumb to cynicism.”

#rbg #RuthBaderGinsburg Rest with the best! But we must fight as she fought till the bitter end no matter what we cannot and must not succumb to cynicism!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 19, 2020

Mission: Impossible star Michelle Monaghan used Ginsburg’s death to inspire her social media followers in a positive way.

Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you – Ruth Bader Ginsburg #rip 💔 pic.twitter.com/Zk4jxhEagB — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) September 19, 2020

At the same time, many celebrities seized on the political implications of Ginsburg’s death and what it means for President Trump. Alec Baldwin clearly took the low road, claiming with no evidence that President Trump is happy about her death.

Trump and Barr problem have never been this happy to see a woman die — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) September 18, 2020

Author Stephen King tweeted: “Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn’t replace her.”

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn’t replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Rob Reiner tweeted: “We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat.”

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

Michael Moore said that Ginsburg must not be replaced until “a new president is installed.”

GOD WHY?

OH RUTH, WE ARE SO SORRY YOU HAD TO LEAVE US. You did everything you could to stay alive. Braver than us all! I just read your final wishes: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” All of us MUST see THAT is what happens. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 18, 2020

Mia Farrow suggested that Democrats should take revenge on Republicans over what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did to Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland. Actress Debra Messing seconded the view.

President Obama nominated Merrick Garland 237 days before election time. Mitch McConnell denied him even a hearing. #PrecedentSet #paybackTime. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 19, 2020

#McConnell STOLE a seat from #MerrickGarland. He was nominated 237 days before an election. This is 42 day. https://t.co/QzOJ2Of4Yg — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 19, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad urged people to register to vote “right fucking now.”

Right now. Right now. This is the moment you register. You donate. You vote. Right fucking now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright appeared to suggest that Republicans are already plotting something.

If these sinister, duplicitous ghouls try it… — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 18, 2020

Comedian Andy Richter tweeted: “Show the GOP the other side of the ‘fuck you and fuck fairness’ game they’ve been playing.”

Yes. If McConnell hypocritically rams thru a nominee before the election and Biden wins & Dems take Senate, increase the SCOTUS to 13. And make all 4 new justices progressive. Screw parity. Show the GOP the other side of the “fuck you and fuck fairness” game they’ve been playing https://t.co/14EA4aWyMW — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 19, 2020

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon tweeted: “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnson expressed fear over the future of democracy.

Democracy was dealt yet another blow today.

One we absolutely can’t afford.

I’m truly scared for all of us.

RIP RBG — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) September 19, 2020

Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted: “President Biden, crank up the printing presses and put her face on some goddamned cash.”

President Biden, crank up the printing presses and put her face on some goddamned cash. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 18, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

