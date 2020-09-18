https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-09-17-lives-saved-vitamin-d-distributed-china-virus-hit.html

(Natural News) The most important statistic concerning the covid-19 pandemic is the mortality rate. When covid-19 outbreaks were first announced, the mortality rate looked grim, as hospital systems relied on ventilators. As viable anti-viral treatments were suppressed (such as hydroxychloroquine), many hospital patients were literally left to die. Even worse: The local, state, and federal public health response did not recommend, let alone distribute, the very substances that strengthen human immunity. Instead, populations around the world were forced to live under arbitrary behavioral controls that did further damage to their stress level and livelihood.

How many more lives could have been saved if something as simple and cheap as Vitamin D was distributed to populations around the world?

Vitamin D keeps patients out of the ICU, shows potential to save lives

A study out of Spain put vitamin D to the test. A total of fifty patients who were hospitalized with covid-19 were given 100 micrograms of vitamin D over the course of a week. On the first day, patients were given 55 mcg of calcifediol, a type of vitamin D that is readily synthesized in the liver. A second and third dose of 27 mcg calcifediol was administered on day three and day seven.

Their outcomes were compared with a control group of 26 hospitalized covid-19 patients who did not receive the vitamin D supplementation. Of the 26 in the control group, half (13 patients) required ICU admission. There were two deaths as a result.

The group of 50 who took the vitamin D should have seen 25 patients admitted to the ICU and up to four fatalities, but there was only one ICU admission, and that person didn’t pass away. There were no life-threatening complications for the group who took vitamin D. They got well faster and 98 percent of the patients didn’t require further medical interventions.

Vitamin D distribution could have saved minorities who are adversely impacted by vitamin D deficiency

Statistically, the covid-19 pandemic adversely affected higher rates of people from the black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. This is because people with a darker skin color are, by default, vitamin D deficient. Their skin does not absorb sunlight as effectively as people with lighter skin tones. People with darker skin need to spend more time in the sunlight, which is required for the synthesis of the vitamin D hormone. Proper distribution of vitamin D supplements to the populations most impacted by vitamin D deficiency could save countless lives and bring down the overall mortality rate of covid-19.

But populations don’t have to wait on the government to solve their deficiencies. Vitamin D is inexpensive and readily available over-the-counter. Sunshine is also readily available, as long as governments do not restrict access to outdoor spaces, parks and beaches – a nightmare reality that has occurred across many parts of the country in 2020.

Outbreaks are made worse when populations do not have access to sufficient sunlight, primarily ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. In the United Kingdom and in the northern hemisphere, vitamin D deficiency runs rampant and is the driving factor behind a population’s susceptibility to respiratory infection, including but not limited to: covid-19. As the winter months draw near, covid-19 and influenza outbreaks will continue because many populations are living in a dark, artificial environment, cut off from the very essence that makes their immune system strong.

Social distancing and other behavioral controls will not stop viral load. Only a replete immune system will be able to stop viruses from multiplying within the body, stopping the spread. An infectious virus cannot be sterilized from the environment by attempting to control people’s lives.

More importantly, populations must address viral load, and that begins with ensuring that each individual is getting adequate vitamin D and establishing an internal environment that blocks viral attachment, enhances antioxidant protection, reduces mucus and inflammation, promotes alkalinity and a diverse microbiota, increases cellular energy and oxygen production, and mitigates viral replication. When these strategies are prioritized, the mortality rate can be brought down to near zero, and populations will no longer have to live in fear, made to live under arbitrary controls, and forced to be dependent and disillusioned on perpetual use of liability-free vaccination experiments.

For more on the health benefits of this essential vitamin, go to VitaminD.News.

Sources include:

SGTReport.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

