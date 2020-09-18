https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-crowd-trump-supporters-line-greet-joe-biden-outside-union-training-center-minnesota-video/

A huge crowd of Trump supporters on Friday lined up to greet Joe Biden as he arrived to the Carpenters Union Training Center just outside of Duluth, Minnesota.

This is Biden’s first trip to Minnesota in nearly three years.

Biden’s camp froze out local media and only allowed approved pool reporters into the event.

Biden also canceled the only one-on-one interview which only further infuriated local media reporters.

A long line of Trump supporters waving Trump 2020 flags and American flags waved to Biden as his motorcade drove by.

Outside the Carpenters Union Training Center in Hermantown (outside Duluth) for …. Joe Biden’s visit pic.twitter.com/SUCZpqGSGe — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) September 18, 2020

A handful of Biden supporters showed up and they were holding Marxist Black Lives Matter banners:

This was the scene inside at the union center Friday morning for Biden’s event:

It’s very crowded in here, Glen! pic.twitter.com/iL6HOJFKJK — Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) September 18, 2020

