A huge crowd of Trump supporters on Friday lined up to greet Joe Biden as he arrived to the Carpenters Union Training Center just outside of Duluth, Minnesota.

This is Biden’s first trip to Minnesota in nearly three years.

Biden’s camp froze out local media and only allowed approved pool reporters into the event.

Biden also canceled the only one-on-one interview which only further infuriated local media reporters.

A long line of Trump supporters waving Trump 2020 flags and American flags waved to Biden as his motorcade drove by.

WATCH:

A handful of Biden supporters showed up and they were holding Marxist Black Lives Matter banners:

This was the scene inside at the union center Friday morning for Biden’s event:

