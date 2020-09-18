http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/V7fpzdmFtSY/inside-the-free-state-of-george-floyd.php

The degradation and decline of the city of Minneapolis proceed apace. 5 Eyewitness News has posted the report by Jay Kolls (video below) from inside the city’s “autonomous zone,” a/k/a the Free State of George Floyd. Whatever you do, you don’t want to be in need of police help in the Free State of George Floyd — Marcia Howard to the contrary notwithstanding.

Compare and contrast Kolls’s report with the lovely tour of the Free State of George Floyd posted here on YouTube.

