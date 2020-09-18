https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jared-kushner-peace-deal-uae-jews/2020/09/18/id/987658

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and the other members of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace team are the most influential Jews in the world, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The paper ranked the team at No. 1 on its list, saying the work it did to broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates earned it the distinction.

Kushner worked with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, special envoy for international relations Avi Berkowitz, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer to hammer out the peace deal that was signed at the White House on Tuesday.

“Normalization between Israel and another Arab country exemplified what Kushner and Friedman had been saying publicly for years; that the Palestinians’ recalcitrance does not mean that other countries should be begging for their approval,” the Post wrote. “The Palestinians do not get veto power over what happens to Israel or the UAE or anyone else, and if they’re not able to move forward, the rest of the Middle East might just leave them behind.

“Twenty-nine days after normalization with the UAE was announced, Bahrain followed suit, and another Arab state may be on the way. These five played a role in what could end up being a realignment that will benefit Israel, the Middle East and the world.”

Trump said at Tuesday’s ceremony, “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history … a major stride in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity.”

