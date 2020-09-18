https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/18/joe-biden-campaigns-senior-cyber-incident-responder-and-threat-analyst-apparently-has-some-pretty-problematic-baggage/

Joe Biden hires the best people:

Senior Biden campaign advisor was a member of an organization called the “Gay N—– Association of America, once headed by white nationalist Andrew Auernheimer.”

More from the Washington Examiner:

Logs obtained by the Washington Examiner from various Internet Relay Chat rooms, a messaging platform dating back to the 1980s which is popular with hackers, show Singh as a contributor to a toxic culture of overt racism. In August, Singh wrote on Twitter that her role with the Biden campaign focused on “working tirelessly to ensure the digital safety of this campaign.”

…

Throughout the logs seen by the Washington Examiner, Singh repeatedly uses racial slurs and off-color jokes in conversation with other members. In one instance, she expresses frustration that the use of the N-word had been banned from the IRC channel. Other times, Singh justifies the use of the word, recounting frustrations with job recruiters.

Archived tweets from Singh’s personal account show her interacting with Auernheimer in 2015. Tweets from October 2015 show Singh referring to the two of them as “friends.”