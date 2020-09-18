https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/18/joe-biden-plagiarizes-neil-kinnocks-life-again-dementia-joe-has-lost-his-grip-on-realilty-and-that-is-dangerous/
About The Author
Related Posts
AG Barr says there will be “significant developments” in Durham case before the election…
August 14, 2020
Karma: Chris Cuomo Caught in Hilarious Self-Own After Questioning Trump’s Mental Acuity, Word Pronunciations
August 7, 2020
A Savior When You Need It Most: A Christmas Message Delivered Amid The Blood And Snow Of Bastogne
December 23, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy